KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 9-year-old Ronnie Gunn.

He was last seen leaving the area of St. John and North Mersington around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say he was in a black Hyundai with temp tags.

He is autistic and non-verbal.

Police say he was wearing a red shirt and red shorts.

He may be in the company of his biological mother, however she is not supposed to have unsupervised contact with him.

If you see him, call 911 right away.