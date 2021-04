KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for 80-year-old Vivian A. Hawkins.

She was last seen about 11:30 last night in the 900 block of W. 121st Street in Kansas City, MO.

She was wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

She has medical conditions that require medications.

If you see her, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.