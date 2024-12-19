Kansas City Police looking for missing mom and kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for a missing mother and her two children.

Police say 30-year-old Bianca Blunt left her home near East 49th and Skiles Avenue with her two children, 9-year-old Mia and 5-year-old Brooke, about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they left the home on foot to an unknown location via the ATA bus.

Her grandmother has not heard from her since.

Police say Blunt has a Wifi only phone and cannot be reached on it.

Police say Blunt suffers from depression without medicine and Mia suffers from lupus requiring daily medication.

If you see them, call Missing Persons at 816-234-5043 or 816-23-5227.