Kansas City police looking for suspect vehicle in weekend hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The incident happened at 43rd Street and Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to the scene because a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

KCPD released a photo of the suspect vehicle. It is possibly a black Nissan Rogue.

The vehicle continued east on 43rd Street after the collision.

Anyone with information should call Detective Burgess at 816-482-8189 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.