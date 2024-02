KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police need help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Ameryana Walker was last seen in the 200 block of West 43rd Street about 10 p.m.

Police say she is missing and believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a gray North Face fleece, black pants and black slides with a blue, pink and purple furry bag.

Call 911 if you see her.