Kansas City Police need help locating parents of young boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they need help to locate the parents of a young child.

The boy was found on the northeast corner of Parvin Road and Davidson Road in Kansas City about 1:45 a.m.

The boy is approximately 3'6" tall, 40 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

He was found in a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black socks.

If you have any information on his identity, call the Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at 816-413-3400.

The juvenile is safe at this time with police.