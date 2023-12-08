Kansas City Police need help to find missing mother and daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for a missing mother and daughter.

Police say 24-year-old Trianna Wilborn was last seen on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Charlotte.

Police say her vehicle, a red Ford sedan, was later found damaged and abandoned in the 7000 block of Chestnut.

Police say neither Trianna, nor her 4-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Bowen, have been seen since.

Police say it is unknown whether either person is need of medical attention.

Trianna was last seen wearing a red Chiefs shirt, black sweatpants and black flip flops.

Aaliyah was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pajama pants.

Call 911 if you see them.