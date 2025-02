KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for help identifying a man found wandering near 72nd and N. Wyandotte.

Police say he was found Sunday night about 10 p.m.

He is wearing a maroon hoodie, red shirt, blue/gray pajama pants and no shoes.

Police say he didn't have any identification and he is unable to give information because he appears non-verbal.

Contact Detective Wells at the KCPD Generalist Squad if you know him. The number is 816-234-5043.