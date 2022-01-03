Kansas City Police respond to standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a standoff.

Police were called to the 1400 block of East 65th Street about 9:30 Sunday night.

When they arrived, they saw a person who is wanted in connection with a felony warrant.

When officers approached, the person refused to stop and went inside a home.

Police say the person refused to exit and they received information that the person may be armed.

Police called an Operation 100 to bring more tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

