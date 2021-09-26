Kansas City police find missing girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 2:51 p.m. | Saniya Brock has been found and is safe, according to KCPD.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl and a man.

Saniya Brock, 5, and Robert Montgomery, 30, were last seen early Sunday morning at around 12:19 a.m. near Missouri 150 and U.S. 71 Highway.

Brock is about four-feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has black and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket with the word "Love" on it with purple lettering.

Montgomery is about five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Their family is concerned for the welfare. Brock knows Montgomery as "daddy."

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

