Kansas City police locate 58-year-old man in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has located a 58-year-old man, previously missing from Platte County.

Richard Seitzinger, left from 78th & Green Hills Road about 8:00 p.m. in his 2024 Blue Ford Bronco Sport with an Ohio tag 114-ZVT.

Shortly after midnight, his family realized he had not returned.

Richard does not have his required medication or cell phone.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Missing Persons unit at 816 234-5043.