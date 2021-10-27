Watch
Kansas City Police seek help in locating missing teen

Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:23:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Fox has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing teen, last seen Monday.

Jordan Fox, 17, is 5'6" tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 68th Street and Agnes Avenue, wearing a yellow hoodie, purple pajama pants, glasses and crocks shoes.

Jordan has threatened self harm in the past.

Anyone who knows Jordan's whereabouts should call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.

