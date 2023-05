KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen leaving a house in south Kansas City, Mo.

Jada Kimbrough, 26, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday walking away from 11500 Campbell St.

Police said Kimbrough wore a black shirt, black pants and Crocs shoes.

Kimbrough is autistic and attracted to water.

Anyone with information about Jada Kimbrough should call 911.

