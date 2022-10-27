Kansas City, Portland mayors wager barbecue, beer ahead of NWSL Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sports wagers on the National Women's Soccer League Championship have made their way to city halls in Kansas City, Missouri, and Portland, Oregon.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have placed a friendly wager on the match.

If the Kansas City Current win, Wheeler has to send over beer from Portland to Kansas City.

However, if the Thorns win, Lucas will send over a Gates Mixed Plate to Wheeler.

"Sports betting may not be legal everywhere around here yet, but no one said anything about barbecue bets," Luca said in a tweet. "Mayor Charles Wheeler. The KC Current is bringing home the NWSL championship! Either way, we’ll send you some of our finest Kansas City barbecue from (Gates Barbecue) and beer from (Boulevard Brewing)."

Mayor @tedwheeler, @thekccurrent is bringing home the NWSL championship! Either way, we'll send you some of our finest Kansas City barbecue from @GatesBBQ & @Boulevard_Beer. pic.twitter.com/MpketoYI8C — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 27, 2022

In addition, Lucas will send over Boulevard Brewing's special edition Teal Rising Pilsner.

The Current face off against the Thorns at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

A win for the Current would mark its first ever championship title.

