Kansas City Post Office to host passport fair before fees increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The price Americans pay for their first passport will increase $10 April 2. Before the increase takes effect, the Postal Service in Kansas City is helping you apply for a passport. It's hosting two "passport fairs" this week to process applications.

The first is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City Center Square, located at 1100 Main Street.

The second event is Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the post office inside Union Station at 30 W. Pershing Road.

Americans applying for their first passport have to pay a $25 execution fee on top of the $110 application fee. The execution fee will increase by $10 on April 2, bringing the total cost of a passport for adults to $145.

The fee increase does not apply to Americans renewing their passports.

You do not need an appointment to attend the passport fairs this week, but the postal service does encourage you to reserve a time slot and begin to fill out the application online prior to the events.

To obtain a passport, you will need the following:

Identification (original and a copy) is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport

Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)

Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate

Naturalization certificate

Certificate of citizenship

In addition, one current ID is required, such as:

Valid driver's license

Current government ID (city, state or federal)

Current military ID (military and dependents)

The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x2”). Postal clerks

at the Passport Center offer passport photo services for $15 per photo.

Visits usps.com/passport for more information.