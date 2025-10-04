Kansas City prepares for packed Saturday with Chappell Roan concert, KC Oktoberfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Busy weekend in Kansas City as two major events take over the area—pop star Chappell Roan’s second sold-out concert at Liberty Memorial and KC Oktoberfest just across the street at Crown Center.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the Liberty Memorial lawn tonight for night two of Roan’s homecoming performance. Organizers say more than 30,000 fans will attend the show.

Kansas City prepares for packed Saturday with Chappell Roan concert, Oktoberfest

“I missed her the last time she came to Kansas City,” said Shelby Hanke, who attended night one. “This has been two years in the making.”

If you’re heading downtown, be ready for heavy traffic and limited parking.



Union Station: $50 in the south lot, $45 in the West Yards Garage

Crown Center: Rates start at $7, depending on how long you stay

Street parking: Limited options available on Kessler Road and Wyandotte Street

Concert details:



Doors open: 4 p.m.

Concert starts: 6:30 p.m.

Lineup: Fans can begin lining up at 2 p.m.

KC Oktoberfest at Crown Center:

Across the street, KC Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival features live music, German-style beer, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.

Parking at Crown Center garages is free for festival ticket holders.

To avoid congestion, fans are encouraged to use the KC Streetcar to travel to and from the area. One of the streetcars is even wrapped in a special Chappell Roan theme to celebrate the weekend’s events.

__