Kansas City prepares for snow during Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another big snowstorm is coming to Kansas City just in time for the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is confident people coming to the Power & Light District for the games will not have problems because of the snow.

"If you were to come down tomorrow night at 6 p.m., Thursday night at 6, I think you would see every path cleared. Just make sure you have your coat, hat and gloves and come on in and enjoy some basketball," Lucas said.

Balloon art and other fan friendly games that would have been held outside T-Mobile Arena will be moved inside because of Thursday's storm.

Danna Sneed and her sons are visiting from New Mexico and are determined to not let the snow ruin their trip.

"We're just going to suffer through it. I told the boys lets gear up, layer up. We're going to have some fun," Sneed said.

Johnny's Tavern is one business across the street from T-Mobile Center getting ready to serve plenty of fans. Business partner Kyle Witherspoon said weather is not a concern.

"I've told people. They asked me all week and I said if one of the local teams, KU or K-State or even Iowa State, are playing on Saturday, it doesn't matter if we get three feet of snow. That's the key for a successful weekend," Witherspoon said.

