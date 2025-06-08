Watch Now
Kansas City Pridefest thrives despite challenges and rain

KC Pride parade at Theis Park
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday, the Kansas City Pridefest transformed a rainy weekend into a vibrant celebration of love and unity, featuring live music, electrifying dance performances, and a spirit of resilience.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made an appearance at the event.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Pride Parade
"Kansas City at its best," Lucas said. "It's diversity, it's welcoming of our LGBTQ community, and more importantly, people out in KC having a good time and having some fun."

The annual Pride weekend, which celebrates the LGBTQ community, faced significant hurdles this year after losing $200,000 in sponsorships. James Moran is the education and community outreach director for KC Pride Alliance.

James Moran, Education and community outreach for KC Pride alliance
“It was a bit of a struggle this year when it came to funding," Moran said. "But we've got such a strong team of volunteers and organizers that can always find a way to make sure we've got the best party with a purpose.”

Despite financial setbacks, the festival maintained its lively atmosphere, showcasing the resilience of its supporters.

“Pride is not about the money; it's about coming together,” said a participant.

Pride Parade participant, Theis Park
Even though the turnout was not as large as in previous years, it was still significant, with attendees braving the elements to show their support.

“I think it does mean a little bit more for us this year," Moran said. "We've seen a lot of changes in the political rhetoric and the social climate, so to have this opportunity to celebrate one another just means the world.”

With over 150 vendors, attractions, and youth-friendly activities, there was no shortage of things to do at the festival.

The festivities run through Sunday.

