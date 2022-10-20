Kansas City psychotherapist publishes book about ADHD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The author of a new book on treating attention deficit hyperactive disorder will host a book signing Thursday night in Overland Park, Kansas.

Thomas Scott published his book “When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later Will be Easier” earlier in 2022. The book highlights his personal experience with ADHD and guides readers through strategies to address the condition.

Scott is a practicing psychotherapist with an office on the Country Club Plaza. Over his 30-year career, he’s treated hundreds of patients with ADHD and consulted with schools about strategies.

His book explains how to make small changes in outlook and mindset to create significant emotional and behavioral shifts.

“It’s about compassion and understanding and meeting the kid on their map of development," Scott said. "Everything we can do for them now is going to help them with their road map through life later."

The book is meant for parents of children with ADHD, adults with ADHD, therapists and anyone who has a connection to the condition.