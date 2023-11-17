Kansas City Public Library celebrates 150 years with new Streetcar design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn a page in the Kansas City Streetcar’s book and you’ll see a new wrap celebrating 150 years of the Kansas City Public Library.

The inaugural ride for KC Streetcar #803 was Friday, going from the library stop at 9th and Main streets to Union Station. Aboard was library staff along with people from the Kansas City Area Transit Authority.

The design is a nod to discovery and imagination at the library, with the streetcar helping riders ‘Discover the Library.’

“The library is instrumental to our community, to Kansas City. This really captures the magic of it. We've got a fun little design of a bookworm on the streetcar. Great vibrant colors, obviously images of books, and you can just discover everything,” said Donna Mandelbaum, communications director for the KC Streetcar Authority.

When the streetcar stopped at Union Station, there was a table with free library swag and books.

The library has events planned to celebrate throughout 2024, with the kickoff on Dec. 5 at the Plaza branch location. There will be live music, food and drinks along with a keynote speaker. You can find more information and a full list of events here.

