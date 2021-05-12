Kansas City Public Library plans to fully reopen locations on June 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library said it plans to fully reopen nine out of 10 of its locations beginning on June 1.

The library began temporary closures last March due to the COVID-19.

Throughout 2020, the library had to shut down some of its locations as some employees contracted or were exposed to the virus.

"Starting June 1, patrons will be able to return to their favorite Library location to enjoy many more of the services they’ve missed, including browsing the collection of books and other materials and signing up to use computers without making appointments ahead of time," the library said in a press release.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while visiting the library. Food and drinks will not be allowed inside to ensure people keep their masks on.

The Trails West building located at 11401 East 23rd St. S in Independence, Missouri, will not fully reopen on June 1 because it's undergoing renovations.