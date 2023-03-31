Kansas City Public Schools board race features unique write-in candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Schools sub district four race is interesting this year, with a battle between two write-in candidates.

It's the only competitive race like it in a much less heated school board election cycle.

Unlike the other seats going unopposed, sub district four will take the public's written vote.

Monica Curls and Jay Gray hope voters write their names in the ballot's blank space.

Gray has a long history of going to, working with and researching KCPS.

"My platform being more focused on re-integrating the board with the community , I think it's very important that you have someone who isn't afraid to go to Central and to mingle with students and parents," Gray said.

Curls' history lies in politics, advocacy and leadership.

"You know, they need to be someone who can tell the story of the district to multiple stakeholders and I realized I had a strength in that area," Curls said.

Despite their differences in background, both candidates emphasized funding in the district and how it'll help schools like Central High School in their sub district.

Both candidates underscored how important it is to keep the district on an upward path.

"I think that a lot of families in the district kind of feel the same way, that their students have to go to signature schools or charter schools to be successful and I don't agree with that kind of narrative," Gray said.

Curls said one of the her goals is to make sure students have equal access to a good education.

"Education is just the foundation for everything else that allows you to be successful in life," Curls said. "And so just making sure that as many students and children and families have access to that."

