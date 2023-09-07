Kansas City Public Schools district holds tax levy meeting, explains budget shortfalls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Public School district held a public listening session discussing tax levys.

The district says in 25 years, it has not been able to alter its 4.599-percent levy rate, despite multiple surrounding districts increasing theirs.

KCPS' rate was set in part by the courts and Missouri legislature in 1998 after a lawsuit on student equity.

It helped solve a problem, but over two decades later, it's become an issue in its own right for the district.

“I think it served its purpose. I think it did help at the time that it was presented. I think it was well-intentioned and I think it was the right thing," said Dr. Jennifer Collier, superintendent for KCPS. "The problem now is that it has aged. Anything that ages after a while becomes outdated, you have to refresh."

Collier says no increases and no general bonds set since the 1960's have led to a deficit.

"We know the needs increase and just like everyone else, those needs will grow and we should be able to account for that as well," Collier said of the inability to grow.

Add all this up, and it's led the district to a comparatively shoestring budget, closed schools and under performance.

Students like Zoe Wilson are asking for better.

“What they need to understand is that they’re not being overcharged," Wilson said. "They’re being undercharged currently. We need to raise that levy and pass a bond not because we need better schools, but because we need adequate schools.”

Parents like Jillian Rainingbird agree and have grown frustrated with calls to lower the levy rate, which would keep taxes the same after widespread property valuation increases in Jackson County.

She's also frustrated with a resistance to pass a general obligation bond, something the district says is needed to improve not just maintenance, but educational quality.

“Shame on you," Rainingbird said. "Shame on you for not wanting to give the kids in KCPS a fighting chance. They need to understand that these are our future leaders, these are our future doctors, these are our future lawyers and that we need to invest in our children.”

