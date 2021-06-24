Kansas City Public Schools eliminates out-of-school suspension for K-5th grade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools students in kindergarten through fifth grade will no longer face out-of-school suspension as a punishment.

The KCPS Board of Education voted in favor of the new policy at its meeting Wednesday night.

The district plan is to shift from reacting to student behavior with punishment to responding with intervention and support .

"Overall language in the code of conduct changed from punitive language to more positive and restorative language," the district's school discipline transformation states.

The updated policy goes into effect for the 2021-22 school year and states that out-of-school suspensions are reserved for extreme situations.

"Restorative justice and trauma informed interventions are provided for all behavior Group Levels, noting that interventions should be implemented at all levels and the out-of-school suspensions should be used sparingly and in most extreme situations," according to the district document.

It also indicates that in-school-suspension would be called “Recovery Room” going forward.