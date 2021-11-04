Kansas City Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break to full week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District’s Board of Education voted this week to expand the district’s Thanksgiving break.

Following the vote, students, teachers and staff will now have the full week of Nov. 22-26 off.

In a communication to district stakeholders, Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said the change will hopefully allow for more reconnecting and recharging.

“I hope this change will give everyone more time during a season where many of us look forward to reconnecting and recharging,” Bedell wrote.

The move will not affect the district’s last day of school, which remains May 27, 2022.

The district has put together additional information on child care and parent options for students that were planning to have school on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 on its website .

“This change was made after surveying our staff and listening to them during our staff engagement sessions,” Bedell said. “As we’ve navigated quarantines, substitute teacher shortages, transportation challenges and more, their commitment hasn't wavered, and neither has yours. As partners in education, you have worked with us, made sacrifices and shown patience and grace throughout these challenges.

“We know it hasn't been easy. We hope a longer fall break can help you recharge, too."

- -

