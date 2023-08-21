Kansas City Public Schools to dismiss students early for rest of week due to extreme heat

Kansas City Public Schools District announced Monday all schools in the district will release early for the rest of the week due to ongoing dangerous temperatures.

In a letter to families, the district said many of its secondary schools don't have air conditioning units in all classrooms.

The district also said that some AC units are struggling due to the heat.

"Considering these challenging conditions, we believe that allowing students to return home early is the responsible and safe choice," the district said in the statement to families. "Our top priority, as always, is the safety and security of our students and staff. This decision, while difficult, follows our promise to responsibly care for your children."

Below is a chart with release times:

KCPS Release times for KCPS

The district said students will be served lunch before dismissal.

For the safety of student athletes, practices are being held indoors this week.

