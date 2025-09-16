Kansas City Public Schools to launch districtwide college, career decision program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is rolling out a new program this school year aimed at teaching students how to navigate one of the biggest — and most expensive — choices of their lives.

The College & Career Decision-Making Incubator, developed in partnership with the Philadelphia-based Alliance for Decision Education and funded by the Kauffman Foundation, will help middle and high school students with skills to weigh career and college options.

“What this is going to allow our students to do is to empower them and give them student voice and student choice as they navigate the challenges of deciding upon a college and career,” said Joyce Nguyen-Hernandez, KCPS College Access coordinator.

The initiative builds on a pilot program at Lincoln College Prep and expands it districtwide. The curriculum will reach into core classes such as English, math, science and social studies, integrating decision-making strategies into everyday learning.

Nguyen-Hernandez said the earlier students engage in these conversations, the more informed and less financially vulnerable they become.

“We were only doing this at the high school, and now this model allows middle school students to start having that conversation a whole lot earlier,” she said. “When you have the ability to have that dialogue a lot sooner … really researching ... it can change the trajectory of your life.”

Counselor Kathie Mahan, of Lincoln College Prep, has seen the stakes firsthand.

“We do have some tears in May as kids are going, ‘Oh, I can’t go to my dream school because there’s just no way we can wrangle that money,'" Mahan said. “Now, if you change majors, it can add on years that then are $20,000 to $30,000 a year. It’s a very different world for them as far as expenses.”

Students say the financial realities are top of mind. Senior Cody Humehoynewa has his sights set on the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“It’s close to where I am right now," he said. "It has better tuition compared to some of those other coastal schools, and I think it has good programs that fit what I’m looking to do."

Another senior, August Anderson, is weighing the pull of his dream school in Chicago against the costs.

“My dream is to go to Chicago, but I’m sort of influenced by a lot of people to … pick a safer route, like maybe like Mizzou or something, just because most of it is finance,” Anderson said.

Nguyen-Hernandez emphasized the goal of the program is to give students and their families tools to make thoughtful, realistic choices.

“What’s the financial cost? Because maybe you want to consider a two-year community college, which is really affordable or free for many of our students, and then attend a big four-year university, because it’s going to save you so much money,” Nguyen-Hernandez said.

The district’s training phase begins this fall, with students expected to begin using the program in the spring, just in time for decision season.

