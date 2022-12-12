Kansas City Public Schools will present revised Blueprint 2030 plan next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is revising its Blueprint 2030 plan after hearing strong objections to an initial plan, which included closing Central High School and several other schools.

The district sent a message Monday to families indicating the revised Blueprint 2030 plan will be presented at the Jan. 11, 2023, school board meeting.

"Over the last couple of months, you have given generously of your time and provided helpful feedback on Blueprint 2030, our academic vision for the future of KCPS," the district said. "We have heard you, we have listened to you, and we are working on revised Blueprint 2030 recommendations to present to the KCPS Board of Directors in January. As a result, the Administration will not bring the revised recommendations at this week’s meeting."

School board members had been expected to vote on the district's plan at its Dec. 14 meeting, but students, alumni and community members made it clear at an October meeting that they did not want Central High School to close next year.

The district planned to repurpose the building.

Many community members also objected to the plan to send Central students to Southeast High School after the former was closed.

Objections to other school closings were shared during other community meetings the district held as it rolled out the plan to remake the district.

"Whittier Elementary School — it's high performing," said Gregg Lombardi, the executive director of the Lykins Neighborhood Association at one of those meetings. "It's got 93% capacity. It's almost full, and it's doing that with 62% of its kids who don't speak English in a neighborhood that's one of the poorest in the city. Why not reward that success?"

The district said in the letter to parents announcing a plan to make changes to Blueprint 2030 that it appreciated all the feedback on its plans.

"These recommendations will be based on the invaluable feedback you have already provided and will include our plan for ongoing dialogue with students, families, staff and the community," the district said. "Thank you for being a partner in this process, and thank you for choosing KCPS."