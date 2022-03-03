Kansas City Public Works employee who died in trash truck crash identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Public Works employees who died in a trash truck crash on Tuesday has been identified.

Both the city of Kansas City and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed the man's identity on Wednesday evening.

Jamaal McDaniels, 34, died after a trash truck rolled over and caught fire on Tuesday near Front Street and Interstate 435.

According to the city, McDaniels was a two-year employee of KCMO Public Works.

"We remember Jamaal and hold him and his family in our hearts," the city said in a tweet on Wednesday. "Thank you for your service, Jamaal."

McDaniel leaves behind his wife, daughter and parents according to the city.

KCPD said they're still working to confirm the identity of the second employee.