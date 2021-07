KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City radio personality Johnny Dare has been hospitalized, according a Facebook post from the program director.

Dare hosts "The Johnny Dare Morning Show" on 98.9 The Rock.

He was hospitalized this week for pancreatic issues, and is in "a lot of pain," according to the post.

The program director said tests are being run to diagnose and treat the problem.

He told fans they can expect a return soon. In the meantime, best-of shows will air instead.