KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians came out Friday to offer support to St. Louis residents after devastating tornadoes swept through the city two weeks ago.

Carter Media and Heart to Heart International collaborated on a 12-hour disaster relief drive at Deep Rooted Clothing Co. The goal was to raise $5,000 to purchase 500 hygiene kits for storm victims.

Deona Hustle, a radio host at Hot 103 Jamz and a St. Louis native, organized the event.

Lanita Brooks Deona Hustle, Radio personality Hot 103 jamz

“We’ve had so many people stop by," Hustle said. "The mayor has even come to show his solidarity to St. Louis. It just warms my heart.”

Hustle was live on the ones and twos, keeping the music flowing as people stopped by to donate or listen to the music.

Kansas City rallies to support relief efforts for St. Louis tornado victims

Even with the celebrations, relief for the families impacted by devastating storms was top of mind.

“They had a 23-mile-long tornado," said Hustle. "It impacted a lot of families. A lot of people are currently displaced. They don’t have the government resources right now. So who better to show up than our neighbors.”

And all it took was for the right person to answer the call.

La'nita Brooks Tracy Miller, director of development, Heat to Heart international

“I picked up the phone,” said Tracy Miller, director of development for Heart to Heart International. “I said I would love to help you guys out. We’re here and we appreciate so much all the people coming out and supporting us in our efforts for St. Louis.”

The event showed that regardless of which side of the state you represent, Kansas City and St. Louis share a common bond.

La'Nita Brooks Donnell Jamison, Owner Deep Rooted Clothing Company

That’s the general thing — just helping each other," said Donnell Jamison, owner of Deep Rooted Clothing Co."From what I heard they say the government is not helping them with any assistance. So, it’s up to our community to come together ass one, put our sports rivalry to the side and come together for a common good.”

You can still donate online.

