Kansas City reaches new record for hottest temperature recorded in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another day, another temperature record broken in Kansas City.

The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon the high temperature reached 92 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, the hottest recorded temperature ever in Kansas City during March.

***New Record***



As of 3 pm, Kansas City International Airport has reached 92°F, which is the new record for hottest recorded temperature in the month of March in Kansas City. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 21, 2026

Yesterday, a high of 90 degrees shattered the previous record high for March 20 in Kansas City of 82 degrees, which was set in 1953.

Friday, March 20, was also the earliest day of the year that Kansas City reached 90 degrees since at least 1888, when data was first recorded.

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