Kansas City ready to roll out red carpet for Big 12 basketball tournament

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Miller Lite Fan Fest at Hoops Central at Kansas City Live! Block is back and ready to welcome Big 12 fans from all across Kansas City.

"There's thousands of jobs that are created by events like this, and there's thousands of of people that are working, just to make sure that this experience is amazing, " John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District, said, "They're really the unsung heroes. They don't do it for the glory."

The festival opens up at noon on Wednesday ready to welcome fans with a one-of-kind downtown watch-party experience.

KC's entertainment district will have a stage, TV's for fans to watch each and every game, giveaways, music and more.

Moncke explained there's a lot of pent up energy to celebrate basketball because of the pandemic. He thinks a record number of people will show up and that numbers will surpass 2019's attendance.

"Players are going to remember this the rest of their lives, you've got students coming in from all over the region, you've got alumni coming down and you've got people that just like sports," Moncke said.

The crowds also mean businesses will be cashing in big time. Staff at County Road Ice House have been preparing for the tournament for a month now. They say it's their biggest week and also expect record setting sales.

"I have people that haven't worked for me two years since 2020, they kind of took some time off, but they're coming back this week," Chris Fore, general manager of the County Road Ice House, said.

It's a different atmosphere than what they saw two years ago when the tournament was canceled last minute due to COVID-19.

"Two years ago we were all psyched and ready to go and everything we had, everything that we needed, staff was set lined up, and then everything just stopped," Fore recalled. "We definitely lost some food. We gave it away to soup kitchens and charities and stuff like that. We are completely full just like we were a couple of years ago, and really look forward to being able to not only just sell it but also to just invite people back downtown."

