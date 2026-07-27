Kansas City receives $1M for 'major improvements' to U.S. 71 Highway, I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City, Missouri, announced Monday that it has been awarded $1 million from the USDOT to develop a funding and financing plan for "major improvements" to US 71 Highway and Interstate 35.

The cost of improving both highways is estimated at around $4.5 billion. According to the city, that estimated cost was calculated through "years of City studies and community engagement" focused on reconnecting the East Side and Westside neighborhoods.

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"Kansas City is growing, and our infrastructure must grow with it," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "We are thankful for the $1 million investment that will provide us the expertise to develop a responsible, long-term funding plan for improvements that will benefit residents, businesses, and the entire region for decades to come."

The city states that the grant will bring in a team of financial and infrastructure experts to help both KCMO and MoDOT figure out the best way to pay for the work.

According to the city, the team's goal is to find at least two funding strategies that work under Missouri law and move both corridors closer to construction.

The city says it will continue to host public workshops alongside MoDOT to ensure residents and stakeholders have a voice in how the corridors are improved.

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"Investing in US 71 and I-35 means investing in the people and economy of the Kansas City region,” said MoDOT Assistant District Engineer of Program Delivery Jeff Hardy. “MoDOT is committed to working with the City to develop a funding strategy that is creative, sustainable, and reflective of the communities these corridors serve."

The $1 million grant was awarded through the Build America Bureau, the USDOT's office for infrastructure finance and technical assistance.

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