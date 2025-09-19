'Reconnecting the East Side' project seeks to reimagine US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City, Missouri, is asking residents for help in reimagining U.S. 71 Highway as part of the "Reconnecting the East Side" project.

The project aims to address the division caused by the highway's original construction.

The city has proposed three distinct options for the highway's future.



The first would convert US 71 into a traditional freeway by removing traffic lights.

The second option focuses on enhancing the existing parkway while reducing speed limits.

The third and most dramatic proposal would completely remove the highway and restore the area to its original street layout.

Local business owners along the corridor have mixed reactions to the potential changes.

Kaseem Jackson, who owns Jackson Auto Repair on Prospect Avenue, appreciates recent community improvement efforts but questions the timing.

John Batten Kaseem Jackson, owner of Jackson Auto Repair

"I like the changes, I really do," Jackson said. "But I just hate that it's coming towards World Cup time because we should have been revitalizing Prospect. This is the main strip of Kansas City."

When it comes to US 71 Highway, he'd prefer it remain as is.

"When you want to get from the south side of the city to the north side of the city, 71 is the best way," Jackson said. "So, I like 71."

James Goss co-owns Helm Auto Sales just a few feet from the highway.

John Batten James Goss, who co-owns Helm Auto Sales

While he’s not opposed to upgrades to the highway, he says he doesn’t see the value of changing things now.

"It really doesn't matter to me either way; it's still going to be the same no matter what," Goss said. "Putting a bridge over it is not going to change anything. Making it a parkway if you do away with the stop lights or the cross traffic, you're going to have more wrecks, more accidents, so why mess up a good thing? There's nothing they can really do to make it better."

The project team will hold its next community listening session on Oct. 4 at Center Elementary School.

