Kansas City Red Cross volunteer braces for impact of Hurricane Idalia in Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Hurricane Idalia strengthens and streams toward Florida, some Kansas City Red Cross volunteers are bracing for its impact.

“We’re anticipating storm swells in excess of 12-15 feet,” Oscar Peterson said.

With heavy rain, wind and high water, Idalia is making itself known.

Alongside Floridians’ preparation, the government response and power crews ready to take action, The Red Cross is in place.

Peterson is from Kansas City and is ready to run the damage assessment operation.

Just recently, he’s helped people in the typhoon in Guam, the wildfires in California, the northwest and the south.

For the past six years, he’s helped lead Red Cross damage assessment efforts.

“We have over 100 folks on the ground right now,” Peterson said.

His team is preparing for a hard stop tonight, bracing and waiting for the all-clear — a pattern of continuous natural disasters he’s been on this year.

“We seem to be going from one natural disaster to another,” he said. “It’s just everywhere right now unfortunately and we are stretched thin.”

Peterson is among so many ready to help countless people in the coming days.

“It’s a tough question — just a calling I guess,” Peterson said. “It gives folks a sense of hope.”

