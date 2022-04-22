Kansas City refill shop says 50,000 plastic bottles saved from going to landfills

KANSAS CITY, MO — A Kansas City business is on mission to help reduce plastic waste in the metro through their soap refill operation.

Soap Refill Station KC in the Waldo neighborhood first opened two years ago and they say they’ve saved more than 50,000 plastic containers from washing up in waterways and landfills.

“People were looking for an option like this and really, it just makes sense to keep containers that you already have that are good and sturdy, and to just refill them with the products," manager Shelby Nelson said.

The concept is simple if you have an empty plastic container at home, wash and rinse it out and take it to Soap Refill Station and fill it up with some of their natural soaps.

“Our products have quality ingredients that are safe for our waterways so that when you are putting them down the drain, you're not going to be damaging the planet," Nelson said.

The store carries a variety of natural face masks, cleaning supplies and hair products they make at the shop. Other businesses like Haven Wellness Spa are taking notice.

"I come here for like my personal products and for my business for our spa, so that's where i find like or get all of our refill soaps and laundry soap and everything like that," Katie Brock, owner at Haven Wellness and Spa, said.

However, the shop uses plastic containers to store their products, which they say they have plans to in the works to get rid of them.

“We collaborated with Precious Plastics to build a plastic shredder where we are chipping down all of our unused plastic and turning it into something else," Nelson said.

And with each refill they are reminding Kansas City, together we can make a difference.

"We all can do little things in our life and just make small changes and they add up over time," Brock said.

—