Kansas City Reggae Music and Jerk Festival promotes unity on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among the festivities in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday was the Kansas City Reggae Music and Jerk Festival.

The theme of the festival was "unity," and people had the chance to try a variety of foods and even watch the legendary band "The Wailers."

Organizers told 41 Action News they planned the event on the Fourth of July to embrace America's reputation as a melting pot. They also said reggae music and food are meant to be shared.

"We put on events like this to promote unity, show our culture, show what we’re about: unity love peace and all the stuff surrounded with that," Thomas Clarke, with Friends of Reggae International, said.

The festival went from noon to 9 p.m. at the Kauffman Legacy Park.

