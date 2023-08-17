Kansas City region placed in excessive heat watch starting Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Kansas City and portions of west, including Lawrence, Topeka, Emporia and Manhattan.

The watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through next Tuesday evening.

The combination of high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity could push heat index values up to 110.

Forecasters also note that overnight lows may not dip much below the mid 70s, which could make heat-related illnesses worse.

