KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region and points south could be in store for some severe thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has placed the Kansas City area in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and hail the size of ping pong balls are associated with the storms, which are approaching Kansas City from the northwest. Lightning is also a considersation.

