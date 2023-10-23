Kansas City region selected by Biden administration as biologics, biomanufacturing tech hub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has been selected by the Biden administration as one of 31 technology hubs across the nation as part of an initiative aiming to spur innovation and create jobs.

The Kansas City Inclusive Biologics and Biomanufacturing Tech Hub (KC BioHub) will focus on the development and manufacturing of animal and human vaccines and other related technologies.

KC BioHub will be led by BioNexus KC, a Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit focused on healthcare innovation.

“Thanks to this designation, BioNexus KC and organizations throughout the region will have an opportunity to receive up to $75 million in federal funding, attract additional philanthropic and private investment, and expand the development of cutting-edge medicines and life-saving vaccines," Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II shared in a statement.

KC BioHub was selected out of a total of 370 tech hub applicants. The 31 tech hubs span 32 states and Puerto Rico.

The tech hubs program was created through the bipartisan Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, which allowed $10 billion for the program over five years.

"The local economic growth and new discoveries, particularly in medication development, that we'll see over the coming decade cannot be overstated, and I'm glad to have worked in a bipartisan manner to bring these investments home," Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids said in a release.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, Cleaver and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the region's designation as a tech hub.

