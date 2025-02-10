Kansas City region updated to winter storm warning for Tuesday night, Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm warning is now in effect for a large part of the Kansas City region for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The warning, which includes the immediate Kansas City metro and points north and west, is set to take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A handful of counties to the southeast of the metro remain in a winter storm watch as meteorologists track the development of the storm.

Widespread snowfall totals between five to 10 inches are possible.

Forecasters say the snow will be fluffier than the heavy snow that brought Kansas City to a standstill the first week in January.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt provided an overview Monday of how the city plans to respond to the storm.

