Kansas City residents start to receive utility bills from frigid January

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 18:34:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians are breathing a sigh of relief this week after warm(er) weather moved in.

But the bills from heating our homes during the arctic blast earlier this month are erasing much of that relief.

Kansas Gas Service and Spire Energy, the area’s two largest gas providers, have resources available for customers who need help paying their bill.

Earlier this week, Evergy, the region’s largest electricity provider, released information on how their customers can get help with their bill.

For customers in Kansas, the Cold Weather Rule prevents Evergy from disconnecting customers when the temperature is below 35 degrees. For Missouri customers, the temperature has to be below 32 degrees.

Kansas customers can apply online for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 29. Missouri customers can also apply online for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications in Missouri are accepted all year.

