Kansas City restaurant group closing Westport’s Port Fonda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turnover in the Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant scene continues this month.

In a post on both its website and Facebook page , Westport’s Port Fonda announced it will close permanently.

The Mexican restaurant says its will close its doors following service on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant is owned by the Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective. The group closed Mickey’s Hideaway, also located in Westport, last month.

Port Fonda, located at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., was one of several Kansas City-area restaurants that closed or cut back on services during the pandemic.

The restaurant collective had since re-opened Port Fonda.

—