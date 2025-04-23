Kansas City roofers see some supplies jump 25% due to tariffs

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

Overnight storms left some Kansas City-area residents cleaning up debris.

While some homeowners might not be surprised by the damage that comes with the severe weather season, they could be shocked by the price of repairs.

Precision Roofing Operations Manager David Johnson said each nail they place is costing more because their supply is made in China. They recently took on a 25% increase in roofing nail prices.

“It can get challenging,” he said. ”But you just have to keep your bid sheet, your estimating up to date.”

Future tariffs could be north of 145%.

Johnson said he’s hopeful for temporary increases.

He noted the unpredictable market, which leads to unpredictable prices.

Johnson said the company is considering cutting down on the time their bids are good for.

He said they may add a disclaimer to their quotes, saying it’s only good for 10 days. A few years ago, bids didn’t change for months.

“It’s just part of the business,” Johnson said. “You see price increases in all segments of the economy.”

Johnson said insurance companies are accounting for higher material costs due to tariffs, so homeowners making a claim should not worry about price fluctuation.

