KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., is also now a brand ambassador for Whataburger.

The announcement was made this afternoon at the Whataburger restaurant near Kaufman Stadium.

The Texas born Witt, joins the Texas-based restaurant, as the first Whataburger brand ambassador since the former Pitcher Nolan Ryan.

Witt was signed by the Royals in 2019, and is the son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt, who played 16 years for seven different teams.

