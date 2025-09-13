Kansas City School District could be split across 3 congressional districts under new map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District faces a potential division of the district following the Missouri legislature's passage of a new congressional map.

David Price with the Federation of Teachers said the development has left educators feeling disheartened after their recent advocacy efforts in Jefferson City.

La'Nita Brooks David Price, Federation of Teachers

"Local control of school districts is a very important thing," Price said. "Kansas City just passed a historic bond. And that was the community getting behind its public schools. This would take away the voice of the voters of our city, it would cause them to be diluted into other districts."

Just like the city, it would divide Kansas City Public Schools into three congressional districts.

Missouri State Senator Barbara Washington, a Democrat, said the move would disproportionately impact the school district's most vulnerable students.

KSHB 41 State Senator Barbara Washington (D)

"We have programs where all of our elementary schools have before and after school programs that feed children," said Washington. "And for some kids, that's the only food that they get all week. These are not things that are happening in other communities. So, for that to be split up, that means that interest is going to be split up and that means that our children will be put to the bottom."

The redistricting creates one corner in the city that would connect three different congressional districts.

However, Republican State Senator Mike Cierpiot said he doesn't believe the changes would impact the school district.

KSHB Senator Mike Cierpiot (republican)

"I've got 5-6 districts in my senate seat and some of these representatives have 10-12 school districts in these small rural areas," said Cierpiot. "So, I don't know what that has to come into play at all."

Parents are expressing concerns about potential inequities.

Al Miller Ashley Sadowski, Parent/Volunteer with Parents for KC kids



Ashley Sadowski, a mother of two boys who would fall under two different school districts, worries about resource disparities.

"You can imagine that one of those districts receive different resources than the other as a result," Sadowski said. "We want to make sure that the district each of my kids go to feel equivalent and equal and fair."