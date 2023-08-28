Kansas City security guard charged for alleged sexual attacks on 2 women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard faces kidnapping and sex crimes charges in attacks on two women he found in the same Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Brandon Wells is accused of kidnapping and rape or attempted rape in one incident, which allegedly happened on Aug. 1 near east 9th Street and Benton Boulevard.

The victim told KCMO police Wells stopped her after a bag she was carrying started to rip, according to a court document.

The woman said she grabbed a recycling bin and used it to carry her belongings, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Wells allegedly made the woman put back the bin.

He put the woman in handcuffs and later forced her to perform a sex act on him, the court document states.

Police discovered a second incident allegedly involving Wells that happened in the same neighborhood on July 9.

Wells stopped a woman for trespassing and police came to east 10th Street and Benton Boulevard to get more information.

The officers were called off that scene to head to another call, according to the news release.

Wells allegedly drove the woman to a restaurant on Front Street near Interstate 435 and raped her by the dumpster in the restaurant's parking lot, the news release states.

Law officers arrested Wells Aug. 16.

He will be brought back to KCMO to face the charges.

His bond was set at $500,000.

