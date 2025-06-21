KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend, Kansas City is buzzing with exciting Juneteenth celebrations, attracting thousands of participants despite the sweltering heat and strong winds.

The festivities highlight the community's unity and cultural heritage.

Kansas City sees busy weekend full of festivities amid summer heat

The Juneteenth KC Heritage Festival, held at the historic 18th and Vine district, drew over 25,000 attendees and featured a vibrant array of Black vendors.

“I just like celebrating Juneteenth; this is our history,” Pamela Ward, owner of Pretty Craftey Things, said. “This is a time we all get to come together, people of color and just enjoy each other.”

Brian Luton Pamela Ward, Owner of Pretty Craftey things

Despite temperatures soaring into the 90s, the community didn't let that stop them from coming out to support.

“Definitely not, the vitamin D is definitely needed for the melanin and everybody else, it’s just the wind,” Event attendee Kevin Dodd said.

Brian Luton Kevin Dodd, event attendee

Janae Swanson, vice president of the National Congress of Black Women KC, emphasized the importance of the festival.

“It’s huge because this is for us by us," Swanson said. "Supporting one another with all the different businesses, there’s so much talent out here."

Brian Luton Janae Swanson, Vice president of national congress of black women KC

Across town at the Spirit of Freedom Fountain, another celebration took place—Western Family Day with the Black Cowboys, offering children a chance to ride horses and enjoy the summer sun.

“To me, it means legacy, it’s honor, it’s strength," Manette Norris, founder and CEO of Giddy Up Riders, said."It’s a part of who I am. I've been riding since I was a little girl.”

Brian Luton Manette Norris, The founder/ceo Giddy up riders

The event also honored Kansas City’s own 85-year-old Black cowboy, Rex Purefoy, who continues to ride.

“He taught me everything I know," Norris said. " If it weren't for him having this exhibit and being recognized for all the hard work that he’s done in the community, I wouldn’t be here.”

As the first weekend of summer kicks off, organizers encourage attendees to stay hydrated and enjoy the festivities.

—