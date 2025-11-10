Kansas City seniors face hunger crisis as Meals on Wheels program cuts services in half

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Federal funding cuts have forced Kansas City's Meals on Wheels program to reduce services by more than half, from 1,200 to 500 seniors served.

Ray Velasquez remembers spinning tracks as a DJ, but these days, the music has quieted. Health issues have left him homebound and struggling with basic tasks like cooking and grocery shopping.

"It’s kind of weird being homebound and alone most of the time,” he said.

He’s one of 500 older adults in the metro area still getting meals through KC Shepherd’s Center’s Meals on Wheels program. Just over a year ago, that number was more than double.

"This has been the most difficult year,” said Janet Baker, executive director at KC Shepherd's Center.

Cuts in federal funding forced the nonprofit to literally make some hard calls.

"I’ve had to call people to say we’re no longer able to serve them because we just don’t have the funds to do it,” Baker said.

She said many former and current clients are also dealing with the uncertainties surrounding their SNAP benefits — even though the cuts are not related to the government shutdown.

"If they’re no longer able to receive those benefits and they’ve been cut from our Meals on Wheels program because of funding cuts, what are they supposed to do?" Baker said.

She said that because recipients are homebound, they have a hard time even going to food pantries available in the area.

For Velasquez, Meals on Wheels deliveries bring more than just food; they feed the soul.

"I get to see somebody when they deliver,” he said.

The program keeps moving forward, unsure what the next track will sound like.

"I’m very concerned about the future of our homebound seniors. We think we can do better in our community, truthfully,” Baker said.

